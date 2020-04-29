NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A bit of rain;58;53;SE;15;58%;92%;2
Binghamton;Rain;61;51;S;18;80%;94%;2
Buffalo;Spotty showers;61;47;SSW;10;73%;88%;2
Central Park;A few showers;61;56;SE;19;81%;94%;2
Dansville;Rain;68;51;SSE;10;75%;93%;2
Dunkirk;Spotty showers;62;46;WSW;10;69%;90%;2
East Hampton;A shower or two;54;50;ESE;13;74%;90%;2
Elmira;Periods of rain;66;50;ESE;12;81%;96%;2
Farmingdale;Brief showers;60;54;SE;22;79%;93%;2
Fort Drum;Windy;63;53;S;22;64%;94%;2
Fulton;Periods of rain;66;52;NE;14;72%;94%;2
Glens Falls;A little rain;59;52;SSE;12;67%;92%;2
Islip;A few showers;58;54;ESE;17;78%;93%;2
Ithaca;Rain;63;51;SE;17;81%;98%;2
Jamestown;Cloudy with showers;58;44;NW;12;84%;93%;2
Massena;Spotty showers;64;53;S;16;57%;91%;2
Montauk;Rain and drizzle;54;51;SE;16;83%;91%;2
Montgomery;Rain and drizzle;60;55;SE;15;87%;95%;2
Monticello;Rain and drizzle;56;52;ESE;15;87%;98%;2
New York;Increasingly windy;61;56;SE;20;74%;95%;2
New York Jfk;A few showers;60;53;SE;24;89%;93%;2
New York Lga;A few showers;62;55;SE;23;79%;94%;2
Newburgh;Rain and drizzle;59;56;SE;14;82%;95%;2
Niagara Falls;Rain tapering off;60;46;NNW;11;79%;82%;2
Ogdensburg;Cloudy with showers;64;54;SE;13;58%;92%;2
Penn (Yan);Rain;64;52;S;13;78%;97%;2
Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;59;49;SSE;19;57%;86%;2
Poughkeepsie;Rain and drizzle;60;56;SE;15;82%;93%;2
Rochester;Cloudy with showers;65;51;SSE;9;71%;99%;2
Rome;Periods of rain;63;54;ESE;16;71%;93%;2
Saranac Lake;A little rain;57;48;SSE;16;66%;89%;2
Shirley;Increasingly windy;58;53;ESE;17;72%;92%;2
Syracuse;Periods of rain;66;54;SSW;17;72%;95%;2
Watertown;Periods of rain;65;53;SE;18;67%;94%;2
Wellsville;Rain tapering off;60;47;SSE;10;75%;100%;2
Westhampton Beach;A shower or two;57;52;SE;19;83%;93%;2
White Plains;Rain and drizzle;60;54;SE;20;86%;93%;2
