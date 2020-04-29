NY Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A bit of rain;58;53;SE;15;58%;92%;2

Binghamton;Rain;61;51;S;18;80%;94%;2

Buffalo;Spotty showers;61;47;SSW;10;73%;88%;2

Central Park;A few showers;61;56;SE;19;81%;94%;2

Dansville;Rain;68;51;SSE;10;75%;93%;2

Dunkirk;Spotty showers;62;46;WSW;10;69%;90%;2

East Hampton;A shower or two;54;50;ESE;13;74%;90%;2

Elmira;Periods of rain;66;50;ESE;12;81%;96%;2

Farmingdale;Brief showers;60;54;SE;22;79%;93%;2

Fort Drum;Windy;63;53;S;22;64%;94%;2

Fulton;Periods of rain;66;52;NE;14;72%;94%;2

Glens Falls;A little rain;59;52;SSE;12;67%;92%;2

Islip;A few showers;58;54;ESE;17;78%;93%;2

Ithaca;Rain;63;51;SE;17;81%;98%;2

Jamestown;Cloudy with showers;58;44;NW;12;84%;93%;2

Massena;Spotty showers;64;53;S;16;57%;91%;2

Montauk;Rain and drizzle;54;51;SE;16;83%;91%;2

Montgomery;Rain and drizzle;60;55;SE;15;87%;95%;2

Monticello;Rain and drizzle;56;52;ESE;15;87%;98%;2

New York;Increasingly windy;61;56;SE;20;74%;95%;2

New York Jfk;A few showers;60;53;SE;24;89%;93%;2

New York Lga;A few showers;62;55;SE;23;79%;94%;2

Newburgh;Rain and drizzle;59;56;SE;14;82%;95%;2

Niagara Falls;Rain tapering off;60;46;NNW;11;79%;82%;2

Ogdensburg;Cloudy with showers;64;54;SE;13;58%;92%;2

Penn (Yan);Rain;64;52;S;13;78%;97%;2

Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;59;49;SSE;19;57%;86%;2

Poughkeepsie;Rain and drizzle;60;56;SE;15;82%;93%;2

Rochester;Cloudy with showers;65;51;SSE;9;71%;99%;2

Rome;Periods of rain;63;54;ESE;16;71%;93%;2

Saranac Lake;A little rain;57;48;SSE;16;66%;89%;2

Shirley;Increasingly windy;58;53;ESE;17;72%;92%;2

Syracuse;Periods of rain;66;54;SSW;17;72%;95%;2

Watertown;Periods of rain;65;53;SE;18;67%;94%;2

Wellsville;Rain tapering off;60;47;SSE;10;75%;100%;2

Westhampton Beach;A shower or two;57;52;SE;19;83%;93%;2

White Plains;Rain and drizzle;60;54;SE;20;86%;93%;2

_____

