NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sun and clouds;63;42;N;8;35%;27%;6
Binghamton;Partly sunny;59;43;ENE;5;44%;76%;6
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;59;47;E;4;51%;83%;3
Central Park;Partly sunny;63;52;S;3;41%;69%;6
Dansville;Partly sunny, mild;65;47;E;4;44%;74%;5
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;58;48;S;4;60%;96%;2
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;56;45;SW;8;49%;67%;6
Elmira;Clouds and sun, mild;65;46;NE;3;44%;71%;6
Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;62;50;SSW;8;44%;64%;6
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;55;39;ESE;7;48%;69%;5
Fulton;Clouds and sunshine;58;43;ESE;4;48%;68%;6
Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;61;38;NNW;6;40%;91%;6
Islip;Clouds and sun;60;48;SSW;10;45%;65%;6
Ithaca;Clouds and sun;60;44;E;4;48%;74%;6
Jamestown;Rather cloudy;58;47;SE;5;56%;80%;2
Massena;Clouds and sun;54;34;ENE;8;51%;60%;5
Montauk;Periods of sun;56;45;SW;6;53%;66%;6
Montgomery;Clouds and sun, mild;66;45;ENE;6;40%;70%;6
Monticello;Sun and clouds;62;42;SW;6;46%;68%;6
New York;Partly sunny;63;52;SSW;8;37%;69%;6
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;59;49;S;10;56%;66%;5
New York Lga;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;9;39%;67%;5
Newburgh;Mild with some sun;65;45;WSW;7;43%;69%;6
Niagara Falls;Becoming cloudy;57;43;E;6;52%;68%;6
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;55;34;E;4;49%;60%;5
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;61;45;NE;3;46%;69%;5
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;54;31;NNW;6;48%;70%;3
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;68;46;ESE;5;38%;70%;6
Rochester;Clouds and sun;58;44;E;6;50%;68%;5
Rome;Partly sunny;59;42;ESE;6;46%;83%;6
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;51;28;N;6;48%;62%;5
Shirley;Clouds and sun;61;46;SSW;9;46%;68%;6
Syracuse;Sunny intervals;61;43;ESE;6;45%;72%;5
Watertown;Sun and clouds;54;38;SSE;5;54%;72%;6
Wellsville;Periods of sun;58;46;S;4;49%;72%;3
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;59;44;SSW;8;47%;72%;6
White Plains;Sun and clouds;64;47;S;7;40%;66%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather