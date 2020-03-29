NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Spotty showers;51;37;NE;8;77%;89%;1

Binghamton;Spotty showers;48;36;NW;9;75%;85%;2

Buffalo;Spotty showers;43;37;WSW;17;88%;85%;1

Central Park;A shower in the p.m.;64;44;NE;5;54%;81%;4

Dansville;Spotty showers;49;38;W;8;69%;83%;1

Dunkirk;Cooler with a shower;44;36;W;14;80%;81%;1

East Hampton;An afternoon shower;54;40;NE;5;79%;68%;4

Elmira;A shower;51;38;WNW;9;69%;68%;2

Farmingdale;A shower in the p.m.;60;41;ENE;7;62%;81%;5

Fort Drum;A shower or two;45;37;S;10;86%;86%;1

Fulton;Spotty showers;48;39;WSW;8;78%;87%;1

Glens Falls;Rain and snow;46;35;NE;4;83%;90%;1

Islip;A shower in the p.m.;57;40;NE;7;66%;80%;5

Ithaca;Spotty showers;49;36;WNW;9;79%;86%;1

Jamestown;Cooler with a shower;41;33;W;16;83%;80%;1

Massena;Brief showers;47;35;NE;9;87%;92%;1

Montauk;A shower in the p.m.;53;40;NE;5;75%;67%;4

Montgomery;Spotty showers;55;37;NNE;7;75%;86%;2

Monticello;Spotty showers;52;35;NW;7;75%;84%;2

New York;A shower in the p.m.;64;44;NNW;6;53%;81%;4

New York Jfk;A shower in the p.m.;60;42;ENE;9;67%;81%;4

New York Lga;A shower in the p.m.;62;44;NE;9;54%;81%;4

Newburgh;Spotty showers;58;38;N;6;75%;85%;2

Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;45;38;WNW;14;82%;85%;1

Ogdensburg;A shower or two;47;37;ENE;5;82%;87%;1

Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;48;38;W;10;73%;85%;1

Plattsburgh;A touch of rain;47;34;ESE;8;82%;87%;1

Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;59;38;ENE;5;68%;86%;2

Rochester;Spotty showers;46;39;W;12;76%;83%;1

Rome;Spotty showers;48;38;S;7;83%;89%;1

Saranac Lake;A few showers;43;32;N;6;87%;90%;1

Shirley;A shower in the p.m.;56;40;NE;5;71%;82%;5

Syracuse;Spotty showers;49;39;WSW;10;73%;87%;1

Watertown;A shower or two;46;38;S;9;86%;86%;1

Wellsville;Cooler with a shower;44;33;W;11;77%;67%;2

Westhampton Beach;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;NE;5;73%;69%;5

White Plains;A shower in the p.m.;58;38;ENE;7;62%;84%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather