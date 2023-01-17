NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;25;NNE;1;77% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;23;NNW;5;71% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;33;E;2;71% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;37;N;6;38% Dansville;Clear;29;SE;10;72% Dunkirk;Rain;43;SE;5;40% East Hampton;Mostly clear;35;WNW;5;76% Elmira;Clear;21;Calm;0;87% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;33;WNW;2;53% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;14;SSW;8;70% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;17;Calm;0;91% Glens Falls;Clear;24;Calm;0;74% Islip;Clear;33;WNW;3;66% Ithaca;Partly cloudy;20;ENE;7;88% Jamestown;Ice;36;S;8;47% Massena;Mostly clear;8;SW;3;83% Montauk;Clear;38;NW;10;64% Montgomery;Mostly clear;20;Calm;0;84% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;21;NW;3;73% New York;Mostly cloudy;37;N;6;40% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;37;W;8;42% New York Lga;Cloudy;38;WNW;10;39% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;24;NNW;1;80% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;31;ESE;2;83% Ogdensburg;Clear;1;Calm;0;92% Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;26;SW;2;82% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;25;W;3;78% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;25;SSW;3;78% Rochester;Mostly clear;24;ESE;1;89% Rome;Partly cloudy;15;Calm;0;87% Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;6;Calm;0;75% Shirley;Clear;35;WNW;7;53% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;22;ESE;3;77% Watertown;Partly cloudy;10;E;6;87% Wellsville;Cloudy;33;NNE;1;42% Westhampton Beach;Clear;35;NW;13;58% White Plains;Clear;31;NNW;12;58% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather