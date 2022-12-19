NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Flurries;26;WSW;2;79% Binghamton;Cloudy;25;W;13;84% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;30;W;9;78% Central Park;Clear;32;N;3;58% Dansville;Cloudy;31;N;5;66% Dunkirk;Flurries;28;WSW;12;81% East Hampton;Mostly clear;34;W;6;74% Elmira;Cloudy;30;WSW;10;71% Farmingdale;Clear;33;W;5;58% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;30;W;8;92% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;31;WSW;8;83% Glens Falls;Clear;22;WSW;3;84% Islip;Clear;33;W;6;72% Ithaca;Cloudy;29;W;16;78% Jamestown;Cloudy;22;SW;16;84% Massena;Cloudy;18;SW;3;91% Montauk;Mostly clear;38;WNW;14;57% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;6;65% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;24;W;5;83% New York;Mostly clear;33;N;3;59% New York Jfk;Clear;32;W;14;56% New York Lga;Clear;33;W;15;53% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;30;W;2;78% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;10;77% Ogdensburg;Flurries;25;Calm;0;92% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;7;81% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;68% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;31;WSW;9;66% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;30;W;9;74% Rome;Flurries;31;W;16;75% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;21;SW;3;92% Shirley;Mostly clear;32;W;9;60% Syracuse;Flurries;32;W;20;78% Watertown;Cloudy;33;W;20;88% Wellsville;Cloudy;27;WSW;8;75% Westhampton Beach;Clear;27;WSW;7;74% White Plains;Clear;31;W;12;63% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather