Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, December 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;1;82%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;24;W;7;84%

Buffalo;Fog;28;SW;3;97%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;36;N;3;56%

Dansville;Cloudy;29;SE;5;66%

Dunkirk;Snow;28;SW;10;90%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;37;WNW;3;73%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;25;WSW;6;81%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;33;WNW;2;63%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;28;W;5;100%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;30;SW;4;85%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;32;SW;7;75%

Islip;Partly cloudy;33;W;2;80%

Ithaca;Flurries;26;SSW;5;77%

Jamestown;Cloudy;24;SW;13;88%

Massena;Cloudy;30;WSW;7;85%

Montauk;Clear;41;WNW;9;62%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;33;W;6;66%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;27;W;2;90%

New York;Partly cloudy;36;N;3;59%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;35;W;10;56%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;37;WNW;12;52%

Newburgh;Clear;33;W;1;77%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;4;80%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;27;SSW;5;92%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;30;SW;5;70%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;28;S;3;81%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;35;N;3;66%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;29;WSW;4;79%

Rome;Partly cloudy;31;W;5;78%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;24;WSW;5;84%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;33;WSW;7;63%

Syracuse;Cloudy;32;SW;5;81%

Watertown;Snow;30;SW;5;85%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;4;81%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;32;W;8;69%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;32;W;5;66%

_____

