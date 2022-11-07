Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;68;SSW;3;86%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;63;W;10;100%

Buffalo;Clear;59;SSW;4;57%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;75%

Dansville;Mostly clear;52;SSE;7;86%

Dunkirk;Clear;62;SW;9;40%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;7;98%

Elmira;Fog;56;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;64;SSW;4;87%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;12;71%

Fulton;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;64;SSW;7;96%

Islip;Cloudy;64;SSW;4;97%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;5;100%

Jamestown;Clear;52;WSW;7;74%

Massena;Clear;56;SW;13;77%

Montauk;Mostly clear;64;SSW;8;93%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;8;83%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;3;91%

New York;Cloudy;69;N;3;78%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;65;SSW;7;90%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;78%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;2;85%

Niagara Falls;Clear;55;SW;6;69%

Ogdensburg;Clear;54;SSW;13;87%

Penn (Yan);Clear;52;W;2;92%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;7;59%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;78%

Rochester;Clear;51;SW;3;89%

Rome;Cloudy;55;NNW;3;96%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;5;89%

Shirley;Cloudy;66;SSW;12;83%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;56;S;6;89%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;57;SSW;9;74%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;62;WSW;4;66%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;66;SSW;10;89%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;65;S;6;90%

_____

