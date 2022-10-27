Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 27, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;1;84%

Binghamton;Cloudy;50;NNW;18;86%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;6;72%

Central Park;Clear;60;Calm;0;74%

Dansville;Cloudy;50;WNW;9;74%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;9;69%

East Hampton;Clear;60;WSW;5;96%

Elmira;Cloudy;53;WNW;10;73%

Farmingdale;Clear;59;W;1;83%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;52;W;13;93%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;52;W;24;76%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;60;SSW;8;74%

Islip;Clear;59;W;2;90%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;17;87%

Jamestown;Cloudy;43;NW;13;85%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;48;W;18;93%

Montauk;Clear;63;W;8;90%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;5;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;52;W;4;95%

New York;Clear;60;Calm;0;76%

New York Jfk;Clear;59;W;8;86%

New York Lga;Clear;62;W;12;64%

Newburgh;Clear;55;W;2;87%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;7;76%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;48;WNW;14;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;50;WNW;8;77%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;61;N;5;72%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;57;WSW;8;83%

Rochester;Mostly clear;48;WNW;6;80%

Rome;Showers;52;W;23;86%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;53;SW;8;89%

Shirley;Clear;58;SW;3;86%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;53;W;20;76%

Watertown;Cloudy;53;WSW;15;82%

Wellsville;Cloudy;46;NW;10;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;59;W;7;96%

White Plains;Clear;58;W;8;80%

