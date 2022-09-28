NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Partly cloudy;55;WNW;1;92% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;6;96% Buffalo;Cloudy;54;WNW;4;92% Central Park;Clear;59;Calm;0;59% Dansville;Showers;53;SE;5;82% Dunkirk;Cloudy;56;WNW;6;86% East Hampton;Mostly clear;53;W;2;87% Elmira;Cloudy;50;SW;6;86% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;56;W;2;74% Fort Drum;Cloudy;54;WSW;5;93% Fulton;Rain;54;SSW;7;89% Glens Falls;Rain;52;S;3;96% Islip;Partly cloudy;56;W;2;81% Ithaca;Cloudy;52;WSW;2;82% Jamestown;Cloudy;48;SW;7;100% Massena;Cloudy;54;SW;6;92% Montauk;Mostly clear;60;SW;3;74% Montgomery;Clear;45;SSW;6;96% Monticello;Clear;44;SW;2;96% New York;Clear;58;Calm;0;60% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;61;W;13;57% New York Lga;Mostly clear;62;WSW;9;47% Newburgh;Clear;49;NW;1;88% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;53;WNW;5;92% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;53;WSW;3;82% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;54;S;3;92% Poughkeepsie;Clear;54;SSW;6;80% Rochester;Rain;54;WSW;3;95% Rome;Showers;53;W;3;92% Saranac Lake;Showers;51;SW;6;92% Shirley;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;79% Syracuse;Showers;55;SSW;8;83% Watertown;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;92% Wellsville;Showers;50;WSW;6;89% Westhampton Beach;Clear;44;Calm;0;92% White Plains;Clear;54;W;6;74% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather