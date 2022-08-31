NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;1;96% Binghamton;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;100% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;68;WNW;3;73% Central Park;Cloudy;73;W;5;93% Dansville;Cloudy;67;SSE;5;90% Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;70;NW;4;76% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;3;95% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;7;100% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;8;100% Fulton;Showers;67;W;6;90% Glens Falls;Cloudy;65;S;6;96% Islip;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;1;89% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;5;100% Jamestown;Partly cloudy;63;WNW;6;90% Massena;Showers;67;SSW;12;93% Montauk;Cloudy;76;N;5;97% Montgomery;Cloudy;67;NNW;1;91% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;2;96% New York;Cloudy;74;W;5;85% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;3;90% New York Lga;Showers;75;W;7;81% Newburgh;Cloudy;70;N;1;91% Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;65;W;4;86% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;68;SSW;8;93% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;67;WSW;4;90% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;NW;3;93% Rochester;Showers;66;W;2;91% Rome;Showers;65;E;5;96% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;63;SW;8;100% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;3;81% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;8;83% Watertown;Cloudy;63;SSW;6;96% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;63;W;2;97% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;76;SW;6;97% White Plains;Rain;72;WNW;6;90% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather