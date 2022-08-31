Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 31, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;1;96%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;100%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;68;WNW;3;73%

Central Park;Cloudy;73;W;5;93%

Dansville;Cloudy;67;SSE;5;90%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;70;NW;4;76%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;3;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;7;100%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;8;100%

Fulton;Showers;67;W;6;90%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;65;S;6;96%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;1;89%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;5;100%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;63;WNW;6;90%

Massena;Showers;67;SSW;12;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;76;N;5;97%

Montgomery;Cloudy;67;NNW;1;91%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;2;96%

New York;Cloudy;74;W;5;85%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;3;90%

New York Lga;Showers;75;W;7;81%

Newburgh;Cloudy;70;N;1;91%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;65;W;4;86%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;68;SSW;8;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;67;WSW;4;90%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;NW;3;93%

Rochester;Showers;66;W;2;91%

Rome;Showers;65;E;5;96%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;63;SW;8;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;3;81%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;8;83%

Watertown;Cloudy;63;SSW;6;96%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;63;W;2;97%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;76;SW;6;97%

White Plains;Rain;72;WNW;6;90%

