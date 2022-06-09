NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;61;NNE;1;81% Binghamton;Rain;55;E;7;93% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;60;NE;4;81% Central Park;Rain;70;Calm;0;93% Dansville;Showers;60;S;3;92% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;6;76% East Hampton;Cloudy;64;SSE;4;91% Elmira;Rain;58;NE;12;93% Farmingdale;Showers;68;SSE;9;93% Fort Drum;Showers;59;SE;8;82% Fulton;Rain;61;Calm;0;75% Glens Falls;Cloudy;57;N;6;93% Islip;Showers;67;SE;4;89% Ithaca;Rain;61;SE;6;77% Jamestown;Cloudy;57;N;7;93% Massena;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93% Montauk;Cloudy;64;N;5;100% Montgomery;Rain;63;NNE;5;82% Monticello;Rain;58;NE;5;90% New York;Rain;69;Calm;0;97% New York Jfk;Rain;69;ESE;7;96% New York Lga;Rain;70;SSE;10;89% Newburgh;Rain;64;NNE;2;83% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;60;NNE;4;78% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;87% Penn (Yan);Rain;61;NNE;2;90% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;57;N;5;89% Poughkeepsie;Showers;62;Calm;0;89% Rochester;Rain;60;ENE;3;76% Rome;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;86% Saranac Lake;Showers;52;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Showers;66;SE;7;89% Syracuse;Showers;60;NNE;3;83% Watertown;Rain;58;Calm;0;86% Wellsville;Showers;56;E;5;94% Westhampton Beach;Showers;64;SSE;6;100% White Plains;Rain;68;E;6;87% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather