NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;3;79% Binghamton;Clear;47;W;8;92% Buffalo;Cloudy;56;SW;4;66% Central Park;Clear;61;WNW;12;62% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;5;89% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;66% East Hampton;Clear;60;W;6;80% Elmira;Mostly clear;47;W;6;96% Farmingdale;Clear;65;WNW;7;69% Fort Drum;Cloudy;50;W;8;100% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;86% Glens Falls;Cloudy;56;WSW;9;74% Islip;Clear;62;WNW;4;74% Ithaca;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;100% Jamestown;Cloudy;49;WSW;9;86% Massena;Rain;52;W;12;99% Montauk;Clear;61;W;12;86% Montgomery;Mostly clear;54;W;9;74% Monticello;Partly cloudy;52;W;6;85% New York;Clear;62;WNW;12;59% New York Jfk;Clear;62;WNW;17;64% New York Lga;Clear;62;WNW;17;59% Newburgh;Clear;55;WSW;4;82% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;4;72% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;52;WSW;8;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;52;SW;4;95% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;57;WSW;9;74% Poughkeepsie;Clear;58;WSW;14;71% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;4;77% Rome;Cloudy;52;W;10;86% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;48;W;9;94% Shirley;Clear;62;WNW;12;72% Syracuse;Mostly clear;51;W;9;89% Watertown;Mostly clear;53;WSW;9;89% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;49;W;5;83% Westhampton Beach;Clear;62;WNW;15;80% White Plains;Clear;59;WNW;13;71%