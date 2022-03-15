NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Partly cloudy;41;S;2;68% Binghamton;Clear;46;SW;3;69% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;40;NW;2;81% Central Park;Clear;48;SW;8;47% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;4;61% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;4;77% East Hampton;Mostly clear;42;WSW;10;71% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;29;W;2;93% Farmingdale;Clear;45;SW;10;57% Fort Drum;Showers;34;Calm;0;100% Fulton;Cloudy;38;NW;5;69% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;66% Islip;Clear;43;SW;5;66% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;43;S;9;57% Jamestown;Mostly clear;44;SW;10;50% Massena;Cloudy;32;SSW;7;95% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;9;76% Montgomery;Clear;31;Calm;0;88% Monticello;Mostly clear;28;WNW;2;90% New York;Mostly clear;49;SSW;6;51% New York Jfk;Clear;44;SW;5;62% New York Lga;Clear;46;SW;4;48% Newburgh;Clear;36;Calm;0;74% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;N;3;86% Ogdensburg;Showers;32;Calm;0;100% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;44;SW;5;58% Plattsburgh;Showers;36;NW;1;91% Poughkeepsie;Clear;34;NE;1;79% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;40;N;2;79% Rome;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;92% Saranac Lake;Flurries;34;SW;5;86% Shirley;Clear;46;SSW;12;57% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;7;53% Watertown;Showers;37;ENE;2;88% Wellsville;Partly cloudy;45;SW;6;44% Westhampton Beach;Clear;43;SW;9;70% White Plains;Clear;46;N;3;51% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather