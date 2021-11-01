Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, November 1, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;50;W;2;85%

Binghamton;Cloudy;48;W;10;79%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;50;WNW;6;73%

Central Park;Clear;56;N;6;71%

Dansville;Showers;53;Calm;0;73%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;12;72%

East Hampton;Clear;55;WNW;8;80%

Elmira;Cloudy;51;WSW;5;82%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;59;W;9;77%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;50;W;10;81%

Fulton;Showers;49;WSW;9;73%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;49;S;3;86%

Islip;Clear;54;W;2;77%

Ithaca;Cloudy;50;WSW;7;79%

Jamestown;Showers;45;WNW;16;93%

Massena;Mostly clear;49;SW;10;83%

Montauk;Clear;60;W;14;74%

Montgomery;Clear;47;W;5;89%

Monticello;Cloudy;45;W;4;93%

New York;Clear;57;SSW;8;71%

New York Jfk;Clear;57;W;12;74%

New York Lga;Clear;60;WNW;14;57%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;52;W;6;76%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;48;WNW;8;71%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;50;SW;9;76%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;53;WSW;12;77%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;49;S;5;83%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;55;WSW;15;66%

Rochester;Cloudy;52;WNW;15;74%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;51;W;7;76%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;46;WSW;10;88%

Shirley;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;80%

Syracuse;Cloudy;52;WSW;10;80%

Watertown;Cloudy;54;W;17;74%

Wellsville;Cloudy;45;WNW;22;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;52;W;9;89%

White Plains;Clear;52;Calm;0;80%

