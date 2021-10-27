Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 27, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;52;N;5;92%

Binghamton;Cloudy;50;N;14;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;50;N;3;82%

Central Park;Showers;54;N;8;89%

Dansville;Cloudy;52;NW;10;92%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;47;NNW;8;86%

East Hampton;Rain;52;N;16;94%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;53;E;5;85%

Farmingdale;Rain;54;N;18;89%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;45;NE;9;93%

Fulton;Showers;49;N;9;92%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;52;N;6;89%

Islip;Rain;54;N;8;88%

Ithaca;Showers;49;NW;6;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;43;N;10;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;49;NE;15;70%

Montauk;Rain;54;N;23;89%

Montgomery;Showers;53;NNE;13;89%

Monticello;Rain;51;NW;4;96%

New York;Showers;56;NNE;4;89%

New York Jfk;Showers;56;N;22;89%

New York Lga;Showers;57;N;20;80%

Newburgh;Showers;52;NNE;6;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;50;N;4;84%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;46;NNE;7;87%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;10;92%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;47;NNW;15;73%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;54;N;13;89%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;15;96%

Rome;Showers;51;N;3;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;43;NE;6;96%

Shirley;Rain;54;NNW;17;86%

Syracuse;Showers;50;NW;6;100%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;14;89%

Wellsville;Fog;44;NNW;10;100%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;54;N;14;92%

White Plains;Showers;53;NNW;18;92%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

More News