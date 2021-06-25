Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, June 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;59;SSE;2;74%

Binghamton;Clear;58;SSE;7;64%

Buffalo;Cloudy;72;S;6;51%

Central Park;Cloudy;65;ENE;7;67%

Dansville;Cloudy;67;ESE;8;56%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;9;54%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;9;99%

Elmira;Clear;55;NE;5;83%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;61;NE;7;89%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;12;56%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;55%

Glens Falls;Clear;56;Calm;0;80%

Islip;Cloudy;63;NNE;3;80%

Ithaca;Cloudy;62;SSE;12;61%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;63;S;8;59%

Massena;Cloudy;65;S;7;55%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;8;96%

Montgomery;Clear;50;NE;1;92%

Monticello;Clear;48;WNW;2;95%

New York;Cloudy;65;ENE;7;67%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;66;NE;6;60%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;8;67%

Newburgh;Clear;59;N;6;62%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;59%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;S;12;52%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;66;SSW;8;53%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;57;SSW;3;77%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;12;48%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;7;69%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;60;SW;9;61%

Shirley;Showers;63;N;3;90%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;68;ESE;7;50%

Watertown;Mostly clear;69;SSE;13;46%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;5;64%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;63;NE;9;96%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;6;75%

_____

