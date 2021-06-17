Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 17, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;55;WNW;1;64%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;49;W;5;60%

Buffalo;Clear;56;NNE;1;58%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;66;N;5;34%

Dansville;Clear;49;S;3;79%

Dunkirk;Clear;55;SSE;3;61%

East Hampton;Clear;47;Calm;0;92%

Elmira;Clear;43;WNW;3;85%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;65;N;6;43%

Fort Drum;Clear;51;SW;7;85%

Fulton;Clear;52;W;6;76%

Glens Falls;Clear;51;Calm;0;79%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;2;57%

Ithaca;Clear;46;Calm;0;95%

Jamestown;Clear;51;S;5;79%

Massena;Clear;52;SW;7;76%

Montauk;Clear;64;WNW;5;57%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;51;N;3;68%

Monticello;Clear;42;NW;2;88%

New York;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;34%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;66;N;12;35%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;8;34%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;51;E;1;77%

Niagara Falls;Clear;55;NW;2;60%

Ogdensburg;Clear;50;N;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;53;SW;6;73%

Plattsburgh;Clear;56;N;6;59%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;49;ESE;5;83%

Rochester;Clear;50;WSW;7;68%

Rome;Mostly clear;47;ENE;3;83%

Saranac Lake;Clear;45;SW;6;89%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;77%

Syracuse;Clear;56;WSW;5;59%

Watertown;Mostly clear;51;S;7;85%

Wellsville;Clear;48;WNW;3;70%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;48;WNW;3;89%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;57;N;6;57%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

More News