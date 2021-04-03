Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 3, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;29;WNW;3;57%

Binghamton;Clear;24;NW;6;54%

Buffalo;Clear;29;WNW;1;55%

Central Park;Clear;34;WSW;8;32%

Dansville;Clear;21;Calm;0;77%

Dunkirk;Clear;29;SW;3;62%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;6;47%

Elmira;Clear;21;Calm;0;68%

Farmingdale;Clear;34;NW;8;35%

Fort Drum;Clear;26;W;5;37%

Fulton;Clear;29;Calm;0;66%

Glens Falls;Clear;24;WNW;7;59%

Islip;Clear;34;NW;3;45%

Ithaca;Clear;25;NW;7;68%

Jamestown;Clear;23;N;7;77%

Massena;Clear;21;SW;3;64%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;9;47%

Montgomery;Clear;27;W;7;46%

Monticello;Clear;21;WNW;2;77%

New York;Clear;34;WSW;8;32%

New York Jfk;Clear;33;NNW;13;34%

New York Lga;Clear;35;NW;15;35%

Newburgh;Clear;27;W;6;58%

Niagara Falls;Clear;26;W;2;66%

Ogdensburg;Clear;21;Calm;0;73%

Penn (Yan);Clear;29;W;7;51%

Plattsburgh;Clear;29;WNW;6;32%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;27;Calm;0;55%

Rochester;Clear;26;W;6;63%

Rome;Clear;19;Calm;0;73%

Saranac Lake;Clear;8;Calm;0;87%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;34;NNW;12;40%

Syracuse;Clear;29;W;7;58%

Watertown;Mostly clear;16;Calm;0;84%

Wellsville;Clear;21;WNW;10;80%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;32;NW;8;45%

White Plains;Clear;28;WNW;5;46%

_____

