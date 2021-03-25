Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 25, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;51;SE;2;95%

Binghamton;Cloudy;50;S;7;100%

Buffalo;Clear;56;SSW;4;68%

Central Park;Showers;50;N;3;96%

Dansville;Mostly clear;56;ESE;6;77%

Dunkirk;Clear;59;S;8;69%

East Hampton;Cloudy;53;ESE;7;98%

Elmira;Cloudy;54;ESE;3;92%

Farmingdale;Showers;54;NNE;9;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;53;SSE;17;82%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;6;82%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;93%

Islip;Cloudy;52;ENE;2;99%

Ithaca;Cloudy;54;SSE;12;96%

Jamestown;Clear;51;ENE;4;89%

Massena;Showers;53;SSE;6;82%

Montauk;Cloudy;51;ESE;7;92%

Montgomery;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Fog;46;NE;1;99%

New York;Cloudy;50;N;3;96%

New York Jfk;Showers;54;NE;7;96%

New York Lga;Showers;47;NE;9;89%

Newburgh;Showers;52;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;54;SSW;5;81%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;52;S;6;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;14;77%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;49;SSE;10;77%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;51;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly clear;57;SSW;12;77%

Rome;Cloudy;52;ESE;7;82%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;9;86%

Shirley;Cloudy;55;E;6;89%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;55;SSE;8;79%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;58;S;16;71%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;51;S;9;92%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;52;ESE;8;100%

White Plains;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%

