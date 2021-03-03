NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, March 3, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;21;SSW;1;63%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;10;48%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;33;WSW;10;50%

Central Park;Clear;33;WSW;8;41%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;28;ESE;10;50%

Dunkirk;Clear;34;SW;7;39%

East Hampton;Clear;26;W;5;53%

Elmira;Clear;24;NW;5;54%

Farmingdale;Clear;31;WSW;6;53%

Fort Drum;Snow;27;SW;6;62%

Fulton;Cloudy;22;Calm;0;60%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;20;SSW;2;68%

Islip;Clear;29;SW;4;64%

Ithaca;Cloudy;25;SSE;7;60%

Jamestown;Clear;27;SW;5;56%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;24;SW;10;93%

Montauk;Clear;31;W;8;49%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;16;SSW;3;77%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;15;W;2;75%

New York;Clear;33;WSW;8;41%

New York Jfk;Clear;30;SW;9;60%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;33;SSW;10;41%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;23;W;6;63%

Niagara Falls;Clear;31;SW;11;70%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;21;SSW;9;92%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;13;41%

Plattsburgh;Flurries;20;S;7;84%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;24;Calm;0;57%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;34;W;18;40%

Rome;Cloudy;23;ENE;2;70%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;21;WSW;7;93%

Shirley;Clear;31;WSW;7;53%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;23;NNE;3;65%

Watertown;Snow;23;SSW;7;76%

Wellsville;Clear;27;WSW;17;46%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;16;W;3;70%

White Plains;Clear;28;Calm;0;44%

