NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, January 16, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;36;NE;2;80%

Binghamton;Snow;34;SE;9;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;35;SW;3;89%

Central Park;Rain;45;ENE;8;89%

Dansville;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;85%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;34;S;3;95%

East Hampton;Rain;43;E;15;95%

Elmira;Showers;37;SSW;10;92%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;46;ENE;7;89%

Fort Drum;Rain;37;SE;13;86%

Fulton;Showers;35;ESE;8;88%

Glens Falls;Rain;37;ENE;7;64%

Islip;Cloudy;46;E;8;83%

Ithaca;Rain;36;E;5;96%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;28;ESE;2;92%

Massena;Cloudy;33;ENE;8;75%

Montauk;Rain;44;E;13;85%

Montgomery;Showers;36;NE;9;96%

Monticello;Flurries;32;ENE;6;98%

New York;Rain;45;ENE;8;89%

New York Jfk;Showers;46;E;20;88%

New York Lga;Showers;47;ENE;17;79%

Newburgh;Rain;37;ENE;4;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;3;86%

Ogdensburg;Showers;34;ENE;6;93%

Penn (Yan);Showers;38;Calm;0;89%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;36;SSE;13;78%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;37;E;3;88%

Rochester;Showers;37;W;8;92%

Rome;Showers;38;ESE;20;75%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;33;ENE;6;84%

Shirley;Showers;45;E;10;85%

Syracuse;Showers;36;E;10;85%

Watertown;Rain;40;ESE;6;76%

Wellsville;Snow;33;W;3;97%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;44;E;13;88%

White Plains;Cloudy;39;E;14;95%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather