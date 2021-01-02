NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, January 2, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Ice;34;SE;1;89%
Binghamton;Cloudy;31;SSE;12;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;36;ENE;3;87%
Central Park;Showers;37;NE;6;92%
Dansville;Cloudy;40;SSE;13;82%
Dunkirk;Showers;39;SSW;4;87%
East Hampton;Showers;47;E;7;97%
Elmira;Cloudy;37;E;7;85%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;40;NE;9;89%
Fort Drum;Flurries;30;ESE;8;87%
Fulton;Ice;32;ESE;8;93%
Glens Falls;Ice;29;NNE;5;92%
Islip;Cloudy;41;NNE;4;87%
Ithaca;Showers;34;SSE;14;92%
Jamestown;Showers;36;S;12;100%
Massena;Snow;26;ENE;10;88%
Montauk;Showers;47;N;7;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;31;NNE;7;100%
Monticello;Cloudy;30;ENE;4;99%
New York;Cloudy;37;NE;6;92%
New York Jfk;Showers;39;N;8;92%
New York Lga;Showers;38;NNE;8;85%
Newburgh;Showers;32;ENE;8;100%
Niagara Falls;Showers;35;E;3;89%
Ogdensburg;Snow;27;ENE;9;92%
Penn (Yan);Showers;37;S;13;81%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;30;SE;8;88%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;33;N;5;91%
Rochester;Rain;34;ESE;10;96%
Rome;Cloudy;31;ESE;9;88%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;23;ENE;9;92%
Shirley;Showers;43;N;3;88%
Syracuse;Ice;32;ENE;12;85%
Watertown;Flurries;32;ENE;8;85%
Wellsville;Cloudy;33;SSE;10;100%
Westhampton Beach;Rain;48;E;7;96%
White Plains;Showers;34;N;6;100%
_____
