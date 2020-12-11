NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, December 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;28;SW;1;96%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;30;SSE;6;85%
Buffalo;Clear;35;SSE;2;83%
Central Park;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;64%
Dansville;Clear;31;SSE;8;82%
Dunkirk;Clear;40;SSE;8;75%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;94%
Elmira;Mostly clear;24;SE;5;88%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;85%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;SE;13;87%
Fulton;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;88%
Islip;Partly cloudy;33;W;1;81%
Ithaca;Clear;34;SSE;12;81%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;32;S;7;88%
Massena;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;81%
Montauk;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;81%
Montgomery;Mostly clear;24;SSW;3;95%
Monticello;Mostly clear;22;WNW;2;96%
New York;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;64%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;85%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;40;SSW;3;64%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;92%
Niagara Falls;Clear;34;SSE;2;91%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;SE;6;86%
Penn (Yan);Clear;38;SSW;16;70%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;34;SW;3;74%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;26;Calm;0;84%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;29;SE;3;92%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;29;ESE;7;88%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;30;S;6;92%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;84%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;31;E;7;85%
Watertown;Cloudy;34;SE;6;81%
Wellsville;Clear;36;N;3;75%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;21;Calm;0;92%
White Plains;Mostly clear;28;NW;5;92%
_____
