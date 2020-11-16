NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, November 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;43;SW;2;69%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;17;57%
Buffalo;Cloudy;43;WSW;11;66%
Central Park;Clear;52;W;10;40%
Dansville;Cloudy;43;N;6;53%
Dunkirk;Showers;41;SW;10;75%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;52;W;14;55%
Elmira;Mostly clear;45;W;26;45%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;15;42%
Fort Drum;Showers;41;WSW;28;75%
Fulton;Cloudy;44;WSW;18;59%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;13;58%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;50;W;6;57%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;41;W;5;64%
Jamestown;Cloudy;34;WNW;8;86%
Massena;Cloudy;45;SW;18;60%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;8;76%
Montgomery;Clear;47;WSW;13;53%
Monticello;Clear;41;WSW;7;70%
New York;Clear;52;W;10;40%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;53;WNW;24;41%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;54;W;24;36%
Newburgh;Clear;46;W;14;61%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;40;WSW;12;70%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;45;SW;20;56%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;42;SW;17;59%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;44;SSW;5;72%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;49;WSW;10;51%
Rochester;Showers;37;WSW;21;95%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;13;53%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;37;SW;20;85%
Shirley;Cloudy;53;WNW;10;60%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;22;49%
Watertown;Rain;45;WSW;25;60%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;W;20;69%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;10;79%
White Plains;Clear;49;W;13;51%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather