NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, November 2, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;33;NW;1;79%

Binghamton;Snow;31;WNW;14;82%

Buffalo;Cloudy;35;NNW;8;72%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;41;W;12;55%

Dansville;Showers;36;WNW;16;75%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;15;72%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;16;61%

Elmira;Flurries;37;W;13;72%

Farmingdale;Clear;40;WNW;7;50%

Fort Drum;Showers;34;NW;13;80%

Fulton;Snow;34;NW;16;86%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;36;WSW;9;63%

Islip;Clear;42;NW;6;57%

Ithaca;Flurries;34;WNW;21;86%

Jamestown;Snow;31;NNW;18;82%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;12;78%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;47;NW;17;58%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;15;59%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;33;W;8;78%

New York;Partly cloudy;41;W;12;55%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;42;WNW;22;50%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;23;53%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;15;64%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;NNW;11;69%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;34;NW;16;80%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;34;WNW;16;85%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;36;W;8;69%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;39;W;8;54%

Rochester;Cloudy;35;NNW;23;75%

Rome;Snow;33;WSW;5;91%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;30;WSW;6;85%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;43;WNW;16;51%

Syracuse;Snow;34;W;12;88%

Watertown;Cloudy;36;WNW;17;78%

Wellsville;Flurries;28;NW;21;92%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;42;W;15;54%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;17;56%

