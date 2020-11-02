NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, November 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;33;NW;1;79%
Binghamton;Snow;31;WNW;14;82%
Buffalo;Cloudy;35;NNW;8;72%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;41;W;12;55%
Dansville;Showers;36;WNW;16;75%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;15;72%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;16;61%
Elmira;Flurries;37;W;13;72%
Farmingdale;Clear;40;WNW;7;50%
Fort Drum;Showers;34;NW;13;80%
Fulton;Snow;34;NW;16;86%
Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;36;WSW;9;63%
Islip;Clear;42;NW;6;57%
Ithaca;Flurries;34;WNW;21;86%
Jamestown;Snow;31;NNW;18;82%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;12;78%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;47;NW;17;58%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;15;59%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;33;W;8;78%
New York;Partly cloudy;41;W;12;55%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;42;WNW;22;50%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;23;53%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;15;64%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;NNW;11;69%
Ogdensburg;Flurries;34;NW;16;80%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;34;WNW;16;85%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;36;W;8;69%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;39;W;8;54%
Rochester;Cloudy;35;NNW;23;75%
Rome;Snow;33;WSW;5;91%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;30;WSW;6;85%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;43;WNW;16;51%
Syracuse;Snow;34;W;12;88%
Watertown;Cloudy;36;WNW;17;78%
Wellsville;Flurries;28;NW;21;92%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;42;W;15;54%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;17;56%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather