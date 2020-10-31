NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 31, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;27;NNE;1;100%
Binghamton;Cloudy;30;WSW;3;81%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;2;73%
Central Park;Mostly clear;36;N;3;80%
Dansville;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;85%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;33;N;3;71%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;79%
Elmira;Cloudy;37;W;5;66%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;37;N;7;72%
Fort Drum;Flurries;22;SSE;3;80%
Fulton;Cloudy;34;ESE;3;66%
Glens Falls;Clear;22;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Partly cloudy;37;NNW;2;71%
Ithaca;Cloudy;35;WNW;7;78%
Jamestown;Cloudy;30;N;7;88%
Massena;Clear;20;SW;3;84%
Montauk;Clear;39;N;9;66%
Montgomery;Clear;26;Calm;0;95%
Monticello;Flurries;25;NW;1;92%
New York;Mostly clear;36;N;3;80%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;12;84%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;39;N;13;72%
Newburgh;Clear;29;Calm;0;94%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;29;WNW;2;80%
Ogdensburg;Clear;18;Calm;0;92%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;36;WNW;7;75%
Plattsburgh;Clear;21;Calm;0;87%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;28;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;8;75%
Rome;Partly cloudy;25;NE;3;84%
Saranac Lake;Fog;11;Calm;0;91%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;32;N;3;78%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;34;ESE;5;75%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;19;E;5;84%
Wellsville;Cloudy;29;NW;8;78%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;25;N;6;92%
White Plains;Mostly clear;31;NNW;9;85%
