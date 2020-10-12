NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, October 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;40;N;1;91%
Binghamton;Cloudy;52;SE;10;71%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;52;NE;3;67%
Central Park;Showers;55;N;5;79%
Dansville;Clear;47;SE;6;83%
Dunkirk;Clear;54;ENE;4;75%
East Hampton;Showers;54;ENE;10;78%
Elmira;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;64%
Farmingdale;Showers;55;ENE;10;77%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;36;ESE;10;81%
Fulton;Cloudy;49;N;5;54%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;86%
Islip;Rain;56;ENE;6;81%
Ithaca;Cloudy;56;ESE;7;61%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;55;SE;8;87%
Massena;Clear;39;ENE;10;59%
Montauk;Cloudy;57;ENE;12;63%
Montgomery;Rain;50;NNE;10;65%
Monticello;Showers;47;ENE;5;81%
New York;Showers;55;N;5;79%
New York Jfk;Showers;55;ENE;10;83%
New York Lga;Showers;57;E;15;74%
Newburgh;Showers;54;ENE;9;71%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;52;ENE;3;72%
Ogdensburg;Clear;34;ENE;6;74%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;49;Calm;0;79%
Plattsburgh;Clear;32;Calm;0;85%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;52;N;8;68%
Rochester;Cloudy;51;E;8;71%
Rome;Cloudy;45;ESE;8;60%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;88%
Shirley;Showers;54;N;5;80%
Syracuse;Cloudy;49;ENE;12;54%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;6;85%
Wellsville;Cloudy;53;SSE;10;79%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;54;ENE;6;74%
White Plains;Showers;53;E;8;82%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather