NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;49;W;3;71%
Binghamton;Cloudy;48;NW;9;79%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;50;WNW;3;75%
Central Park;Clear;60;W;8;49%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;82%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;6;67%
East Hampton;Clear;58;WNW;12;59%
Elmira;Mostly clear;42;W;5;91%
Farmingdale;Clear;60;WNW;9;51%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;8;75%
Fulton;Clear;51;NW;10;71%
Glens Falls;Clear;49;N;3;63%
Islip;Clear;59;WNW;4;59%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;13;87%
Jamestown;Cloudy;47;NW;9;79%
Massena;Cloudy;46;W;16;65%
Montauk;Clear;62;WNW;15;53%
Montgomery;Partly cloudy;53;WNW;8;66%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;4;85%
New York;Clear;60;W;8;49%
New York Jfk;Clear;61;NW;17;45%
New York Lga;Clear;62;WNW;17;47%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;7;71%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;49;WNW;4;81%
Ogdensburg;Clear;43;WNW;8;75%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;51;W;9;73%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;49;NW;12;70%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;57;W;8;57%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;49;W;7;86%
Rome;Mostly clear;48;WNW;9;73%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;WNW;8;92%
Shirley;Clear;60;WNW;12;51%
Syracuse;Clear;46;W;7;85%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;45;NNW;7;73%
Wellsville;Clear;44;WNW;13;85%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;58;W;14;55%
White Plains;Mostly clear;56;WNW;10;57%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather