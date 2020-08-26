NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;59;NW;2;80%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;9;74%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;65;NNE;1;75%

Central Park;Mostly clear;72;N;6;54%

Dansville;Cloudy;65;NW;5;80%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;3;84%

East Hampton;Clear;71;NNW;8;55%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Clear;71;NW;3;67%

Fort Drum;Clear;50;N;3;87%

Fulton;Mostly clear;59;NNE;5;71%

Glens Falls;Clear;59;NW;12;65%

Islip;Clear;70;NNW;3;66%

Ithaca;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;82%

Jamestown;Clear;62;NW;8;77%

Massena;Clear;55;NW;7;74%

Montauk;Clear;73;NNW;8;63%

Montgomery;Clear;64;Calm;0;72%

Monticello;Clear;58;WNW;2;91%

New York;Mostly clear;72;N;6;54%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;73;WNW;12;52%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;75;WNW;12;51%

Newburgh;Clear;62;NW;2;78%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;63;NNE;2;79%

Ogdensburg;Clear;54;NW;6;81%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;N;7;70%

Plattsburgh;Clear;57;NW;6;66%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;64;SE;5;72%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;14;57%

Rome;Clear;57;NNW;6;71%

Saranac Lake;Clear;52;N;6;74%

Shirley;Mostly clear;68;NW;5;67%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;61;N;3;66%

Watertown;Clear;52;NNE;3;82%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;58;WNW;7;86%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;67;NW;6;67%

White Plains;Clear;70;NNW;15;54%

_____

