NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;59;NW;2;80%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;9;74%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;65;NNE;1;75%
Central Park;Mostly clear;72;N;6;54%
Dansville;Cloudy;65;NW;5;80%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;3;84%
East Hampton;Clear;71;NNW;8;55%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;86%
Farmingdale;Clear;71;NW;3;67%
Fort Drum;Clear;50;N;3;87%
Fulton;Mostly clear;59;NNE;5;71%
Glens Falls;Clear;59;NW;12;65%
Islip;Clear;70;NNW;3;66%
Ithaca;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;82%
Jamestown;Clear;62;NW;8;77%
Massena;Clear;55;NW;7;74%
Montauk;Clear;73;NNW;8;63%
Montgomery;Clear;64;Calm;0;72%
Monticello;Clear;58;WNW;2;91%
New York;Mostly clear;72;N;6;54%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;73;WNW;12;52%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;75;WNW;12;51%
Newburgh;Clear;62;NW;2;78%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;63;NNE;2;79%
Ogdensburg;Clear;54;NW;6;81%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;N;7;70%
Plattsburgh;Clear;57;NW;6;66%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;64;SE;5;72%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;14;57%
Rome;Clear;57;NNW;6;71%
Saranac Lake;Clear;52;N;6;74%
Shirley;Mostly clear;68;NW;5;67%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;61;N;3;66%
Watertown;Clear;52;NNE;3;82%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;58;WNW;7;86%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;67;NW;6;67%
White Plains;Clear;70;NNW;15;54%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather