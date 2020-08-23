NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;63;NW;1;100%
Binghamton;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;70;S;2;73%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;70%
Dansville;Clear;67;SSE;5;84%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;66;SSE;3;80%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Clear;63;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;3;75%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;65;SE;8;83%
Fulton;Mostly clear;69;SE;3;86%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;97%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;2;85%
Ithaca;Clear;66;ENE;3;89%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;S;3;86%
Massena;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%
Montauk;Clear;74;W;5;84%
Montgomery;Clear;65;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Clear;61;NNW;2;96%
New York;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;70%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;7;84%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;61%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;69;SSW;2;87%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;67;W;3;90%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;59;SW;3;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Rochester;Mostly clear;67;WSW;3;84%
Rome;Mostly clear;64;E;7;89%
Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;92%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;74;WSW;3;78%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;69;SE;5;80%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;83%
Wellsville;Clear;64;Calm;0;86%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;72;WSW;6;87%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;72;WNW;5;83%
