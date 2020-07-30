NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;67;W;1;92%

Binghamton;Cloudy;65;SSW;7;93%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;1;84%

Central Park;Cloudy;81;W;3;46%

Dansville;Clear;69;N;5;86%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;69;S;3;86%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;6;96%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;57%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;7;89%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;64;S;3;92%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;2;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;67;SE;3;96%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;7;100%

Massena;Clear;62;WSW;3;89%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;5;92%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;3;92%

Monticello;Cloudy;64;W;2;97%

New York;Cloudy;81;W;3;46%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;8;57%

New York Lga;Cloudy;85;WSW;5;39%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;82%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;WNW;2;91%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;66;SSW;3;100%

Penn (Yan);Clear;69;SSW;5;86%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;64;S;3;100%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;5;76%

Rochester;Mostly clear;65;WSW;6;93%

Rome;Mostly clear;65;ESE;5;90%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;6;93%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;83%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;64;WSW;5;93%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;68;Calm;0;100%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;6;81%

