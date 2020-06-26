NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, June 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;1;88%

Binghamton;Cloudy;58;WSW;7;90%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;3;70%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;72;SW;3;68%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;10;83%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;64;S;4;73%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;5;75%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;9;70%

Fulton;Cloudy;63;SSW;7;80%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;1;79%

Ithaca;Cloudy;59;N;3;89%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;7;89%

Massena;Clear;60;SW;5;69%

Montauk;Cloudy;70;N;5;93%

Montgomery;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Clear;55;W;2;96%

New York;Partly cloudy;72;SW;3;68%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;69;SSW;5;83%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;75;S;5;63%

Newburgh;Clear;63;W;5;82%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;81%

Ogdensburg;Clear;57;Calm;0;87%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;63;SSW;8;83%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;77%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;63;Calm;0;80%

Rochester;Clear;61;SW;8;89%

Rome;Cloudy;58;ESE;3;90%

Saranac Lake;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;78%

Syracuse;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;64%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;63;S;3;80%

Wellsville;Cloudy;56;SW;8;93%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;83%

_____

