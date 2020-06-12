NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, June 12, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;1;87%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;57;S;3;77%

Buffalo;Cloudy;65;SW;5;56%

Central Park;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

Dansville;Clear;57;SSE;5;71%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;58%

East Hampton;Showers;64;W;5;98%

Elmira;Clear;51;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Showers;67;S;5;93%

Fort Drum;Clear;61;SW;10;71%

Fulton;Clear;59;S;6;71%

Glens Falls;Clear;53;Calm;0;88%

Islip;Showers;65;SSW;2;94%

Ithaca;Clear;53;E;3;96%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;57;SW;8;71%

Massena;Clear;59;SSW;8;77%

Montauk;Cloudy;64;WSW;9;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;66;N;6;81%

Monticello;Clear;57;W;2;96%

New York;Cloudy;73;SW;2;87%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;65;SSW;6;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;81%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;N;6;72%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;5;76%

Ogdensburg;Clear;61;SSW;7;82%

Penn (Yan);Clear;57;S;8;68%

Plattsburgh;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;72%

Rochester;Clear;58;SW;8;71%

Rome;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;86%

Saranac Lake;Clear;47;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Showers;68;SW;6;89%

Syracuse;Clear;60;S;6;64%

Watertown;Clear;60;S;5;74%

Wellsville;Clear;56;SW;6;69%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;65;SW;8;96%

White Plains;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather