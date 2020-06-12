NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, June 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;1;87%
Binghamton;Mostly clear;57;S;3;77%
Buffalo;Cloudy;65;SW;5;56%
Central Park;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%
Dansville;Clear;57;SSE;5;71%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;58%
East Hampton;Showers;64;W;5;98%
Elmira;Clear;51;Calm;0;92%
Farmingdale;Showers;67;S;5;93%
Fort Drum;Clear;61;SW;10;71%
Fulton;Clear;59;S;6;71%
Glens Falls;Clear;53;Calm;0;88%
Islip;Showers;65;SSW;2;94%
Ithaca;Clear;53;E;3;96%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;57;SW;8;71%
Massena;Clear;59;SSW;8;77%
Montauk;Cloudy;64;WSW;9;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;66;N;6;81%
Monticello;Clear;57;W;2;96%
New York;Cloudy;73;SW;2;87%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;65;SSW;6;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;81%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;N;6;72%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;5;76%
Ogdensburg;Clear;61;SSW;7;82%
Penn (Yan);Clear;57;S;8;68%
Plattsburgh;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;72%
Rochester;Clear;58;SW;8;71%
Rome;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;86%
Saranac Lake;Clear;47;Calm;0;92%
Shirley;Showers;68;SW;6;89%
Syracuse;Clear;60;S;6;64%
Watertown;Clear;60;S;5;74%
Wellsville;Clear;56;SW;6;69%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;65;SW;8;96%
White Plains;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
_____
