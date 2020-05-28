NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;69;SSE;2;80%

Binghamton;Clear;65;S;6;80%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;S;3;64%

Central Park;Cloudy;64;Calm;5;93%

Dansville;Clear;68;S;6;75%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;74;SSE;8;70%

East Hampton;Fog;59;Calm;0;98%

Elmira;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;83%

Farmingdale;Showers;65;Calm;0;90%

Fort Drum;Clear;72;SSW;13;64%

Fulton;Mostly clear;69;SE;5;72%

Glens Falls;Clear;69;S;8;79%

Islip;Showers;62;S;1;95%

Ithaca;Clear;67;SSE;10;84%

Jamestown;Clear;66;S;10;77%

Massena;Clear;72;SW;7;70%

Montauk;Cloudy;62;SW;3;96%

Montgomery;Clear;63;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;2;94%

New York;Cloudy;64;SW;1;93%

New York Jfk;Showers;61;Calm;0;100%

New York Lga;Showers;64;SSE;5;86%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;71;S;4;73%

Ogdensburg;Clear;68;S;7;82%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;69;S;6;72%

Plattsburgh;Showers;68;Calm;0;75%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;5;84%

Rochester;Mostly clear;72;SSW;8;63%

Rome;Clear;67;Calm;0;81%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;93%

Shirley;Fog;63;S;3;93%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;70;E;5;72%

Watertown;Clear;72;S;8;65%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;64;S;8;83%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;60;Calm;0;100%

White Plains;Fog;62;SSE;3;96%

_____

