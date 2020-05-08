NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;43;WNW;3;72%

Binghamton;Cloudy;35;WSW;7;81%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;44;WNW;4;44%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;57;N;6;45%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;37;S;5;88%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;5;58%

East Hampton;Cloudy;57;W;10;43%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;3;95%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;8;41%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;36;WSW;5;93%

Fulton;Clear;36;SW;6;89%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;40;WSW;7;76%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;55;W;3;57%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;40;NW;7;59%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;35;W;5;95%

Montauk;Cloudy;57;WSW;10;50%

Montgomery;Clear;46;W;5;67%

Monticello;Mostly clear;37;W;4;86%

New York;Cloudy;57;N;6;45%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;58;W;14;47%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;58;WNW;22;43%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;48;W;12;70%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;40;W;4;58%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;86%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;7;81%

Plattsburgh;Clear;39;N;5;72%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;51;SW;7;60%

Rochester;Clear;36;SW;6;81%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;40;W;7;85%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;6;88%

Shirley;Cloudy;58;W;10;42%

Syracuse;Clear;38;SW;7;82%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;38;SSW;7;89%

Wellsville;Clear;35;W;5;75%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;56;W;10;45%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;22;54%

_____

