NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, March 9, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;42;S;6;53%
Binghamton;Mostly clear;44;SSW;5;33%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;12;32%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;12;30%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;10;24%
Dunkirk;Clear;51;S;14;30%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;5;67%
Elmira;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;75%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;9;35%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;52;SW;17;29%
Fulton;Cloudy;50;S;7;33%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;12;52%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;9;62%
Ithaca;Cloudy;47;S;12;32%
Jamestown;Clear;50;SSW;13;29%
Massena;Cloudy;44;WSW;6;43%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;9;55%
Montgomery;Mostly clear;38;WSW;7;52%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;6;46%
New York;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;12;30%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;16;45%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;13;24%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;46;W;10;33%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;14;43%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;SW;6;45%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;48;SW;9;37%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;40;SSE;7;57%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;64%
Rochester;Cloudy;50;SSW;13;31%
Rome;Clear;32;Calm;0;81%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;44;SW;9;38%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;6;62%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;9;26%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;13;32%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;13;23%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;6;70%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;8;24%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather