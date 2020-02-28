NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, February 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;28;WSW;16;52%
Binghamton;Flurries;19;W;15;59%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;23;W;23;64%
Central Park;Flurries;31;N;7;43%
Dansville;Cloudy;21;N;3;77%
Dunkirk;Flurries;24;W;20;60%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;31;W;15;40%
Elmira;Clear;22;W;20;71%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;32;W;18;39%
Fort Drum;Snow;21;WSW;12;92%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;24;WSW;22;52%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;23;SW;17;54%
Islip;Mostly clear;32;W;18;48%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;21;W;15;62%
Jamestown;Flurries;16;WSW;17;79%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;20;WSW;15;71%
Montauk;Clear;34;W;18;47%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;27;W;10;53%
Monticello;Flurries;22;W;18;72%
New York;Flurries;31;N;7;43%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;31;W;26;51%
New York Lga;Cloudy;32;W;17;37%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;9;58%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;22;WSW;23;67%
Ogdensburg;Flurries;21;WSW;12;68%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;22;WSW;23;60%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;24;W;7;84%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;29;WSW;18;41%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;23;W;30;54%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;24;W;23;54%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;WSW;14;79%
Shirley;Mostly clear;31;W;16;45%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;24;WSW;23;59%
Watertown;Snow;24;W;23;91%
Wellsville;Cloudy;15;W;15;73%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;29;WSW;12;41%
White Plains;Clear;28;W;10;46%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather