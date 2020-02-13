NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, February 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Snow;34;SSE;6;88%
Binghamton;Flurries;30;SE;6;100%
Buffalo;Flurries;32;NNE;5;89%
Central Park;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;93%
Dansville;Cloudy;32;WNW;3;100%
Dunkirk;Flurries;32;N;4;91%
East Hampton;Rain;37;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Cloudy;33;ENE;5;100%
Farmingdale;Showers;38;Calm;0;89%
Fort Drum;Flurries;32;SSW;5;93%
Fulton;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Snow;32;Calm;0;87%
Islip;Showers;39;ENE;3;88%
Ithaca;Snow;32;E;6;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;30;N;8;92%
Massena;Snow;29;Calm;0;72%
Montauk;Rain;39;SSE;3;92%
Montgomery;Ice;32;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Sleet;32;SSE;5;94%
New York;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;93%
New York Jfk;Showers;37;E;3;95%
New York Lga;Cloudy;37;ESE;6;88%
Newburgh;Rain;32;N;6;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;31;NNW;6;93%
Ogdensburg;Snow;32;Calm;0;69%
Penn (Yan);Flurries;32;Calm;0;95%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;30;SE;3;71%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;33;Calm;0;91%
Rochester;Cloudy;32;NE;5;92%
Rome;Flurries;33;E;3;90%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;27;Calm;0;86%
Shirley;Rain;38;Calm;0;89%
Syracuse;Flurries;33;E;7;91%
Watertown;Cloudy;33;SSW;5;91%
Wellsville;Flurries;30;Calm;5;100%
Westhampton Beach;Rain;37;Calm;0;95%
White Plains;Showers;34;SE;3;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather