NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

529 FPUS51 KBTV 210804

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

NYZ028-211600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy, warmer with highs around 50. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ031-211600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-211600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Breezy, warmer with highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Breezy with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ087-211600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Windy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ029-211600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Windy

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Breezy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ027-211600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Windy, warmer with highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ030-211600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Windy

with lows around 30. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-211600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy, warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-211600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

300 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

