NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ 316 FPUS51 KBTV 170717 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 NYZ028-172000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ031-172000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ026-172000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ087-172000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ029-172000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ027-172000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ030-172000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ035-172000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ034-172000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$