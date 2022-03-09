NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

_____

115 FPUS51 KBTV 090810

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

NYZ028-092100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-092100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-092100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-092100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-092100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-092100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain until

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-092100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-092100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain showers. Light snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-092100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather