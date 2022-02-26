NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022 _____ 974 FPUS51 KBTV 260842 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 NYZ028-262100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with lows around zero. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ031-262100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery and much colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ026-262100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 25 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ087-262100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ029-262100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ027-262100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ030-262100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 22 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ035-262100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Breezy with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ034-262100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 338 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with lows around 15. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy and much colder with lows 6 below to zero. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs 9 to 17 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather