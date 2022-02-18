NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

NYZ028-182100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 6 above. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers with possible

snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ031-182100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around

17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers with possible

snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in

the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 20.

NYZ026-182100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 5 above. Temperature rising to around

16 after midnight. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with possible snow

squalls likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers with

possible snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ087-182100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers with possible snow squalls in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ029-182100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 6 above.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 3 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ027-182100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 6 above. Temperature rising to around

16 after midnight. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers with possible snow squalls in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Breezy with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ030-182100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 5 above. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 3 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ035-182100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers with possible

snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ034-182100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

330 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers with possible

snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Windy with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery,

cold with lows 3 below to 3 above zero. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

