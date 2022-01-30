NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

26 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 2 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 20. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

34 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 1 above. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. West winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 1 above. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 20. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 3 above. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 3 above. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 1 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. West winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 1 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

326 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 11 to 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

38 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs 16 to 22. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

