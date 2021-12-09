NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

158 FPUS51 KBTV 090833

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

NYZ028-092100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ031-092100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ026-092100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ087-092100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then

light snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ029-092100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow until midnight,

then light snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ027-092100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ030-092100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, warmer with highs around 50. South

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ035-092100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, warmer with highs around 50. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ034-092100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

328 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 16 to 22. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

