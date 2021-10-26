NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

328 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

