Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

NYZ028-222000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ031-222000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ026-222000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ087-222000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ029-222000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ027-222000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ030-222000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ035-222000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ034-222000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

