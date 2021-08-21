NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021

_____

147 FPUS51 KBTV 210722

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows around

70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather