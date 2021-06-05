NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

914 FPUS51 KBTV 050716

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

NYZ028-052000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ031-052000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ026-052000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ087-052000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ029-052000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ027-052000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ030-052000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ035-052000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ034-052000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

312 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

