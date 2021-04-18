NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

790 FPUS51 KBTV 180739

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s, except in

the lower 50s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s,

except in the upper 50s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Breezy with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s, except in the upper 50s along Lake Champlain.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather